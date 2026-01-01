New York City Reisen
Reise nach New York
Hard Rock Hotel New York
Preis auf Anfrage
New York City
Nur 2 Blocks vom Times Square entfernt liegt dieses Hotel der bekannten Kette.
Loews Regency New York Hotel
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Die Unterkunft befindet sich unweit des Central Parks, an exklusiver Lage an der Park Avenue. Das Kaufhaus...
Mandarin Oriental New York
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Das Luxushotel befindet sich an bevorzugter Lage, direkt beim Columbus Circle und Central Park. Das Lincoln Center...
1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Brooklyn
Das Boutiquehotel befindet sich direkt am Brooklyn Bridge Park mit exklusivem Blick auf den East River, die Brooklyn...
The Dominick
Preis auf Anfrage
New York City
Im Trendviertel SoHo unweit der U-Bahnstation Spring Street gelegen. Eine Auswahl an Restaurants, Bars und Boutiquen...
Collective Governors Island Retreat
Preis auf Anfrage
New York City
Die 70 Hektar grosse, autofreie Insel Governors Island befindet sich im Dreieck von Brooklyn, Manhattan und der...
The Washington Hotel NYC
Preis auf Anfrage
New York City
Unweit vom World Trade Center und mehreren U-Bahnstationen gelegen. Die Sehenswürdigkeiten von Lower Manhattan können...
Sheraton Manhattan at Times Square
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Zwischen Times Square und Central Park, an der 7th Avenue gelegen. Beide Attraktionen sind zu Fuss bequem, in wenigen...
Hyatt Grand Central New York
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Das Erstklasshotel ist direkt mit der berühmten Grand Central Station verbunden. Hier kommen mehrere U-Bahnlinien...
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton- Times Square
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Direkt am weltbekannten Times Square mit unzähligen Restaurants und verschiedenen Broadway-Theatern in Gehdistanz.
Marriott Marquis
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Dieses Hotel liegt direkt am lebhaften Times Square.
Dream Midtown
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Das trendige Hotel liegt zwischen Times Square und Central Park, unweit von zwei grossen U-Bahnstationen.
The Standard High Line New York
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Am Hudson River überbrückt das 8-stöckige Gebäude die High Line im Herzen von Manhattan's Meatpacking District,...
Ink 48 - a Kimpton Hotel
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Das Boutiquehotel liegt unweit des Hudson Rivers, des Manhattan Cruise Terminals sowie des Intrepid Sea, Air & Space...
Hyatt Centric Times Square
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Die Unterkunft liegt nur wenige Schritte vom Times Square und Broadway mit seinen Geschäften, Restaurants und...
Marriott at Brooklyn Bridge
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Brooklyn
Im Herzen von Brooklyn gelegen. Mehrere U-Bahnstationen, Restaurants, Cafés und Geschäfte befinden sich wenige...
The Hoxton
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Brooklyn
Das Hotel liegt in einem restaurierten Fabrikgebäude im Trendviertels Williamsburg. Geschäfte, Restaurants, Bars und...
The William Vale
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Brooklyn
Am Rande von Willliamsburg mit seinen trendigen Restaurants, Bars und Geschäften gelegen. Das Quartier kann bequem zu...
Moxy NYC Times Square
Preis auf Anfrage
New York City
Das moderne Hotel liegt ca. 10 Gehminuten südlich des Times Square und 2 Blocks vom Madison Square Garden und...
RIU Plaza New York Times Square
Preis auf Anfrage
New York City
Das Hotel liegt nur einen Block vom Times Square entfernt. Viele Restaurant und Geschäfte befinden sich in der Umgebung.
The Chemists Club Hotel New York
Preis auf Anfrage
New York City
Das Hotel liegt nur einen Block von der Grand Central Station mit guter U-Bahnanbindung entfernt.
Smyth Tribeca
Preis auf Anfrage
New York City
Im In-Viertel Tribeca mit seinen alten Industriegebäuden, kopfsteingepflasterten Strassen und angesagten Boutiquen...
Walker Hotel Greenwich Village
Preis auf Anfrage
New York City
In einem Backsteingebäude zwischen Greenwich Village und Flatiron District befindet sich dieses hübsche Hotel. Die...
M Social Hotel Times Square
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Das Hotel liegt nur 2 Blocks vom Times Square entfernt. Einige U-Bahnstationen befinden sich innerhalb eines Blocks...
Arlo SoHo
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Im trendigen SoHo gelegen. Die nächste U-Bahnstation liegt 450 Meter entfernt. Die für SoHo bekannten Restaurants,...
The Gardens Sonesta ES Suites New York
Preis auf Anfrage
New York City
Die Unterkunft liegt ca. 10 Gehminuten östlich des Central Parks. Die U-Bahnstation Lexington Avenue/63th Street...
AC Hotel New York Times Square
Preis auf Anfrage
New York City
Das Hotel liegt nur wenige Gehminuten vom Times Square entfernt. Diverse U-Bahnlinien kommen hier zusammen.
The Bayard New York
Preis auf Anfrage
New York City
Das Apartment-Hotel befindet sich nur 3 Blocks von der Grand Central Station und 2 Blocks von der nächsten...
Pestana Park Avenue
Preis auf Anfrage
New York City
Das Hotel liegt zwischen der Madison und der exklusiven Park Avenue, nur 2 Blocks von der Grand Central Station mit...
Hotel Beacon NYC
Preis auf Anfrage
New York City
Das Gebäude befindet sich an der Upper West Side, nur ca. einen Block vom bekannten American Museum of Natural...
The Muse Hotel
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Das sympathische Hotel liegt nur wenige Schritte vom Times Square und den Broadway Theatern entfernt.
Yotel New York
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Das Designhotel liegt zentral im Viertel Midtown West. Der Times Square sowie das Rockefeller Center sind zu Fuss gut...
Edison Hotel
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Zentral im Theaterdistrikt, ca. 4 Blocks vom Times Square entfernt. Nächstgelegene U-Bahn-Station liegt zwei Blocks...
AC Hotel by Marriott New York Downtown
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Von diesem Hotel aus lassen sich die Sehenswürdigkeiten von Lower Manhattan wie Wall Street, die Brooklyn Bridge oder...
NU Hotel Brooklyn
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Brooklyn
Im Zentrum von Brooklyn gelegen. Eine U-Bahnstation mit Verbindungen nach Manhattan liegt nur einen Block entfernt....
Graduate New York
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Brooklyn
Das kultige Boutiquehotel befindet sich auf Roosevelt Island, zwischen Manhattan und Queens. Die Insel ist mit der...
New York - Brooklyn
Das Suitenhotel liegt ca. 10 Gehminuten südlich vom Times Square. Der Bahnhof der Penn Station sowie die gleichnamige...
Radio City Apartments
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Die Apartments liegen zentral in Manhattan. Zum Times Square sind es nur wenige Gehminuten. Einkaufsmöglichkeiten,...
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