New York City Reisen
New York – die Stadt die niemals schläft
Z Hotel New York
New York - Queens
Am Ufer des East Rivers, in Long Island City gelegen. Nach Midtown Manhattan sind es ungefähr 4,5 km.
Hotel Hugo Soho
New York - Manhattan
Das Hotel Hugo liegt in der Hudson Square Gegend (in der Nähe von Soho und Tribeca). Die nächste U-Bahnstation ist...
M Social Hotel Times Square
New York - Manhattan
Das Novotel New York Times Square liegt im Herzen von New York. Das Hotel befindet sich nur einen kurzen Spaziergang...
Cassa Hotel NY 45th Street
New York - Manhattan
Nur wenige Meter vom Bryant Park und dem Times Square entfernt, befindet sich die Unterkunft an bester Lage. Diverse...
Stewart Hotel NYC
New York - Manhattan
Gegenüber dem Madison Square Garden und der Penn-Station. Macy´s und Empire State Building sind in wenigen Gehminuten...
Sheraton Manhattan at Times Square
New York - Manhattan
Zwischen Times Square und Central Park, an der 7th Avenue gelegen. Beide Attraktionen sind zu Fuss bequem, in wenigen...
The Paul
New York - Manhattan
Das Hotel ist an zentraler Lage gelegen und nur wenige Minuten von der Manhattan Mall und dem Empire State Building...
Loews Regency New York Hotel
New York - Manhattan
Dieses Luxushotel liegt nur wenige Schritte vom Central Park entfernt an der Grenze zur Upper East Side Manhattans.
Hyatt Grand Central New York
New York - Manhattan
Direkt bei der berühmten Grand Central Station und sogar mit dieser verbunden. Nur wenige Gehminuten von der Fifth...
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton- Times Square
New York - Manhattan
Direkt am weltbekannten Times Square mit unzähligen Restaurants und verschiedenen Broadway-Theatern in Gehdistanz.
The Plaza Hotel
New York - Manhattan
Dieses Traditionshotel und Schauplatz unzähliger Filme steht an der südöstlichen Ecke des Central Parks an der Fifth...
Marriott Marquis
New York - Manhattan
Im New York Marriott Marquis erwarten Sie die Reize Manhattans direkt vor der Haustür. Dieses Hotel in Midtown New...
AKA Apartments Times Square
New York - Manhattan
Zentral in Manhattan gelegen. Der Times Square und weitere Sehenswürdigkeiten liegen in der Nähe.
The Watson Hotel
New York - Manhattan
Ca. 2 Blocks vom Columbus Circle und dem Central Park entfernt. Das Lincoln Center for Performing Arts mit der...
Martha Washington Hotel
New York - Manhattan
Das Hotel liegt im Herzen Manhattan’s unweit vom Empire State Building, Bryant Park und dem Fashion District.
The Muse Hotel
New York - Manhattan
Dieses Hotel liegt inmitten von Broadway- Theatern und ist weniger als ein Block vom Times Square entfernt.
Mandarin Oriental New York
New York - Manhattan
Direkt beim Columbus Circle, gegenüber dem Central Park gelegen. Das Lincoln Center for Performing Arts befindet sich...
Sixty SoHo
New York - Manhattan
Das Hotel befindet sich im angesagten Stadteil Soho, unweit des St. John's Park und des Hudson Rivers.
Radio City Apartments
New York - Manhattan
Die Apartments liegen zentral in Manhattan. Zum Times Square sind es nur wenige Gehminuten. Einkaufsmöglichkeiten,...
Yotel New York
New York - Manhattan
Das Designhotel liegt zentral im Viertel Midtown West. Der Times Square sowie das Rockefeller Center sind zu Fuss gut...
Pennsylvania
New York - Manhattan
Zentral gelegen, bei der Penn-Station, gegenüber des Madison Square Garden. Das Empire State Building und Macy's...
The Standard High Line New York
New York - Manhattan
Am Hudson River überbrückt das 8-stöckige Gebäude die High Line im Herzen von Manhattan's Meatpacking District,...
Eight Avenue & Broadway Apartments
New York - Manhattan
Die Apartments liegen in Midtown West, nur wenige Schritte vom Times Square und dem Theater District entfernt. Ideal...
Edison Hotel
New York - Manhattan
Zentral im Theaterdistrikt, ca. 4 Blocks vom Times Square entfernt. Nächstgelegene U-Bahn-Station liegt zwei Blocks...
Hudson
New York - Manhattan
Das Hudson Hotel liegt nur einen Block vom Central Park und dem Columbus Circle entfernt. Das Lincoln Center for...
Hyatt Centric Times Square
New York - Manhattan
Direkt beim Times Square, am Puls der Stadt und inmitten des Theaterviertels gelegen.
Le Soleil Hotel & Suites
New York - Manhattan
In Midtown West gelegen, ist das Hotel ca. 10 min vom Herald's Square, Macy's und dem Empire State Building entfernt....
Tommie Hotel
New York - Manhattan
Das Hotel befindet sich im trendigen Stadtteil Soho. Diverse Restaurants sowie Sehenswürdigkeiten wie Little Italy...
The Wagner at the Battery
New York - Manhattan
Das Hotel befindet sich in der West Street, gegenüber des Battery Parks und dem Pier der Statue of Liberty Cruise....
Hotel Indigo Brooklyn
New York - Brooklyn
Brooklyn Bridge und U-Bahn befinden sich in der Nähe. Ca. 15 U-Bahnminuten bis zum Times Square.
Aloft New York Brooklyn
New York - Brooklyn
Brooklyn Bridge und U-Bahn befi nden sich in der Nähe. Ca. 15 U-Bahnminuten bis zum Times Square.
Sheraton Brooklyn New York Hotel
New York - Brooklyn
Nur eine U-Bahnstation von Manhattan entfernt im Herzen von Brooklyn, unweit der weltbekannten Brooklyn-Bridge.