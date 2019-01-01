New York City Reisen

`Hotels New-York USA - Beratung und attraktive Preise | Knecht Reisen
Tauchen Sie ein in die einzigartige Atmosphäre und lassen Sie sich inspirieren! New York ist die wohl atemberaubendste Stadt der USA und zieht mit ihren rund 600 Wolkenkratzern Menschen aus aller Welt in ihren Bann. Die Metropole am Atlantik war einst bekannt als das Tor zur «Neuen Welt». Heute ist die Stadt am Hudson River eine Welt für sich, in der das Motto gilt: „Je verrückter, desto besser“. Der «Big Apple» ist vielseitig wie keine andere Stadt und befindet sich ständig im Wandel. New York, die Stadt, die niemals schläft – seien es die Musicals am Broadway, die Hektik des Big Business, der Luxus an der Fifth Avenue, die riesigen Wolkenkratzer, die kulturelle Vielfalt am Lincoln Center oder die unzähligen Restaurants, Museen und weltberühmten Hotels. Schier unendlich sind die Attraktionen und Eindrücke. Das Empire State Building, der Times Square, die Freiheitsstatue, die Brooklyn Bridge oder der Central Park sind nur eine kleine Auswahl an Sehenswürdigkeiten, die während New York Reisen nicht fehlen dürfen. Unsere USA Spezialisten stellen Ihnen gerne hier Ihre individuelle New York Reise zusammen!

Z Hotel New YorkHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Queens
Am Ufer des East Rivers, in Long Island City gelegen. Nach Midtown Manhattan sind es ungefähr 4,5 km.
Hotel Hugo SohoHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Das Hotel Hugo liegt in der Hudson Square Gegend (in der Nähe von Soho und Tribeca). Die nächste U-Bahnstation ist...
M Social Hotel Times SquareHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Das Novotel New York Times Square liegt im Herzen von New York. Das Hotel befindet sich nur einen kurzen Spaziergang...
Cassa Hotel NY 45th StreetHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Nur wenige Meter vom Bryant Park und dem Times Square entfernt, befindet sich die Unterkunft an bester Lage. Diverse...
Stewart Hotel NYCHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Gegenüber dem Madison Square Garden und der Penn-Station. Macy´s und Empire State Building sind in wenigen Gehminuten...
Sheraton Manhattan at Times SquareHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Zwischen Times Square und Central Park, an der 7th Avenue gelegen. Beide Attraktionen sind zu Fuss bequem, in wenigen...
The PaulHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Das Hotel ist an zentraler Lage gelegen und nur wenige Minuten von der Manhattan Mall und dem Empire State Building...
Loews Regency New York HotelHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Dieses Luxushotel liegt nur wenige Schritte vom Central Park entfernt an der Grenze zur Upper East Side Manhattans.
Hyatt Grand Central New YorkHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Direkt bei der berühmten Grand Central Station und sogar mit dieser verbunden. Nur wenige Gehminuten von der Fifth...
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton- Times SquareHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Direkt am weltbekannten Times Square mit unzähligen Restaurants und verschiedenen Broadway-Theatern in Gehdistanz.
The Plaza HotelHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Dieses Traditionshotel und Schauplatz unzähliger Filme steht an der südöstlichen Ecke des Central Parks an der Fifth...
Marriott MarquisHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Im New York Marriott Marquis erwarten Sie die Reize Manhattans direkt vor der Haustür. Dieses Hotel in Midtown New...
AKA Apartments Times SquareHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Zentral in Manhattan gelegen. Der Times Square und weitere Sehenswürdigkeiten liegen in der Nähe.
The Watson HotelHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Ca. 2 Blocks vom Columbus Circle und dem Central Park entfernt. Das Lincoln Center for Performing Arts mit der...
Martha Washington HotelHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Das Hotel liegt im Herzen Manhattan’s unweit vom Empire State Building, Bryant Park und dem Fashion District.
The Muse HotelHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Dieses Hotel liegt inmitten von Broadway- Theatern und ist weniger als ein Block vom Times Square entfernt.
Mandarin Oriental New YorkHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Direkt beim Columbus Circle, gegenüber dem Central Park gelegen. Das Lincoln Center for Performing Arts befindet sich...
Sixty SoHoHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Das Hotel befindet sich im angesagten Stadteil Soho, unweit des St. John's Park und des Hudson Rivers.
Radio City ApartmentsHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Die Apartments liegen zentral in Manhattan. Zum Times Square sind es nur wenige Gehminuten. Einkaufsmöglichkeiten,...
Yotel New YorkHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Das Designhotel liegt zentral im Viertel Midtown West. Der Times Square sowie das Rockefeller Center sind zu Fuss gut...
PennsylvaniaHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Zentral gelegen, bei der Penn-Station, gegenüber des Madison Square Garden. Das Empire State Building und Macy's...
The Standard High Line New YorkHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Am Hudson River überbrückt das 8-stöckige Gebäude die High Line im Herzen von Manhattan's Meatpacking District,...
Eight Avenue & Broadway ApartmentsHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Die Apartments liegen in Midtown West, nur wenige Schritte vom Times Square und dem Theater District entfernt. Ideal...
Edison HotelHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Zentral im Theaterdistrikt, ca. 4 Blocks vom Times Square entfernt. Nächstgelegene U-Bahn-Station liegt zwei Blocks...
HudsonHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Das Hudson Hotel liegt nur einen Block vom Central Park und dem Columbus Circle entfernt. Das Lincoln Center for...
Hyatt Centric Times SquareHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Direkt beim Times Square, am Puls der Stadt und inmitten des Theaterviertels gelegen.
Le Soleil Hotel & SuitesHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
In Midtown West gelegen, ist das Hotel ca. 10 min vom Herald's Square, Macy's und dem Empire State Building entfernt....
Tommie HotelHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Das Hotel befindet sich im trendigen Stadtteil Soho. Diverse Restaurants sowie Sehenswürdigkeiten wie Little Italy...
The Wagner at the BatteryHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Manhattan
Das Hotel befindet sich in der West Street, gegenüber des Battery Parks und dem Pier der Statue of Liberty Cruise....
Hotel Indigo BrooklynHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Brooklyn
Brooklyn Bridge und U-Bahn befinden sich in der Nähe. Ca. 15 U-Bahnminuten bis zum Times Square.
Aloft New York BrooklynHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Brooklyn
Brooklyn Bridge und U-Bahn befi nden sich in der Nähe. Ca. 15 U-Bahnminuten bis zum Times Square.
Sheraton Brooklyn New York HotelHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
New York - Brooklyn
Nur eine U-Bahnstation von Manhattan entfernt im Herzen von Brooklyn, unweit der weltbekannten Brooklyn-Bridge.

Online blättern