New York City Reisen

Tauchen Sie ein in die einzigartige Atmosphäre und lassen Sie sich inspirieren! New York ist die wohl atemberaubendste Stadt der USA und zieht mit ihren rund 600 Wolkenkratzern Menschen aus aller Welt in ihren Bann. Die Metropole am Atlantik war einst bekannt als das Tor zur «Neuen Welt». Heute ist die Stadt am Hudson River eine Welt für sich, in der das Motto gilt: „Je verrückter, desto besser“. Der «Big Apple» ist vielseitig wie keine andere Stadt und befindet sich ständig im Wandel. New York, die Stadt, die niemals schläft – seien es die Musicals am Broadway, die Hektik des Big Business, der Luxus an der Fifth Avenue, die riesigen Wolkenkratzer, die kulturelle Vielfalt am Lincoln Center oder die unzähligen Restaurants, Museen und weltberühmten Hotels. Schier unendlich sind die Attraktionen und Eindrücke. Das Empire State Building, der Times Square, die Freiheitsstatue, die Brooklyn Bridge oder der Central Park sind nur eine kleine Auswahl an Sehenswürdigkeiten, die während New York Reisen nicht fehlen dürfen. Unsere USA Spezialisten stellen Ihnen gerne hier Ihre individuelle New York Reise zusammen!