Lord Howe Island

Hotels in der Südsee Australiens

Diese zum UNESCO Welterbe gehörende Schönheit ragt unvermittelt aus der Unendlichkeit des Südpazifiks auf. 600 Kilometer von der Ostküste Australiens entfernt, ist der ehemalige Vulkan das Bühnenbild für ein Stück Südsee in Australien. Um die Insel liegen die südlichsten Korallenriffe der Welt. Mount Gower ist ein knapp 900 Meter hoher Berg, der mehrere unterschiedliche Vegetationszonen beheimatet. Die Tier- und Pflanzenwelt der Insel ist einmalig, die meisten Arten sind endemisch und kommen nur hier vor. Die Abgeschiedenheit von Lord Howe Island und die Tatsache, dass es kein Mobilfunksignal und nur begrenzten Internet-Empfang gibt, machen die Insel zum idealen Ort zum Entspannen. Dank einer selbstauferlegten Limite von lediglich etwa 400 Hotelzimmern ist Massentourismus auf Lord Howe Island ein unverständliches Fremdwort. Lassen Sie sich von uns beraten und tauchen Sie ein in das Paradies.

Capella LodgeHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
Lord Howe Island
In knapp 2 Flugstunden von Sydney oder Brisbane aus erreicht man das Inselparadies von Lord Howe und die exklusive...
Arajilla RetreatHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
Lord Howe Island
Das Arajilla Retreat liegt im Norden der Insel, unweit einiger geschützter Buchten, welche zum Schwimmen und...
Leanda Lei ApartmentsHotel RatingHotel RatingHotel Rating
Preis auf Anfrage
Lord Howe Island
Die Apartments sind eingebettet in die grüne Landschaft von Lord Howe und nur einige Meter von der Lagoon Beach und...

