Die gigantischen Niagara Falls und so faszinierende Städte wie Montreal, Ottawa und Toronto sind nur einige der Highlights, die Sie auf geführten Ostkanada Gruppenreisen entdecken können. Bequeme Reisebusse bringen Sie auf dieser Ostkanada Rundreise in den Atlantikprovinzen zu den schönsten Nationalparks in der Region und zu so markanten Orten wie den Thousand Islands. Geführte Ostkanada Rundreisen sind eine gute Möglichkeit, eine beeindruckende Tierwelt kennenzulernen, die sonst nur noch auf Kanada Rundreisen oder einer Westkanada Rundreise durch die Rocky Mountains beobachtet werden kann. Dank einer fachkundigen Reiseleitung kommen Sie den vielfältigen Geheimnissen dieser Region auf die Spur und können eine einzigartige Natur hautnah und sehr intensiv erleben.