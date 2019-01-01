Geführte Ostkanada Rundreisen
Kanada Ferien vom Spezialisten – ideal für Abenteurer
Kanadische Kontraste
Preis auf Anfrage
ab Toronto bis Vancouver
Highlights: Stadtrundfahrten Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Québec City, Calgary & Vancouver, Tour Banff Nationalpark,...
15 Tage / 14 Nächte
Ostkanada Highlights 12 Tage
Preis auf Anfrage
ab/bis Toronto
Highlights: Stadtrundfahrten Toronto, Montreal, Québec City & Ottawa, Bootsfahrten Thousand Island & Niagara-Fälle,...
12 Tage / 11 Nächte
Québec und der St. Lorenz Seeweg
Preis auf Anfrage
ab/bis Toronto
Highlights: Stadtrundfahrten Toronto, Ottawa, Québec City & Montreal, Bootstour Niagara Fälle, Walbeobachtungstour,...
14 Tage / 13 Nächte
Ostkanada Highlights 9 Tage
Preis auf Anfrage
ab/bis Toronto
Highlights: Stadtrundfahrten Montreal, Québec City & Ottawa, Bootsfahrten Thousand Island & Niagara-Fälle, Besuch...
9 Tage / 8 Nächte
Ostkanada Highlights 9 Tage ab Montréal
Preis auf Anfrage
ab Montréal bis Toronto
Highlights: Stadtrundfahrten Montreal, Québec City & Ottawa, Bootsfahrten Thousand Island & Niagara-Fälle, Besuch...
9 Tage / 8 Nächte
Spirit of the Atlantic
Preis auf Anfrage
ab/bis Halifax
Highlights: Stadtrundfahrten Halifax, Saint John, Charlottetown, Walbeobachtungstour, Besuch Peggy's Cove Leuchtturm,...
13 Tage / 12 Nächte
Auf den Spuren der Wikinger
Preis auf Anfrage
ab Halifax bis St. John's
Highlights: Bootsfahrt Gros Morne Nationalpark, Walbeobachtungstour, Besuch archäologische Vikinger-Stätte,...
13 Tage / 12 Nächte
Kanadische Kontraste Ostkanada
Preis auf Anfrage
ab/bis Toronto
Highlights: Besuch der imposanten Niagara Fällen, Erkundung des charmanten Québec City, pulsierende Hauptstadt...
8 Tage / 7 Nächte
Landwirtschaftliche Leserreise der BauernZeitung nach Ostkanada
ab CHF 4860.– / pro Person
Highlights: Besuch von Schweizer Auswanderern auf ihren Betrieben, Stadtrundfahrten in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal und...
16 Tage / 15 Nächte
Okwari Tierbeobachtung
Preis auf Anfrage
ab/bis La Baie
Highlights: Wildbeobachtungstour: Bären & Elche, Kanutour, Besichtigung rekonstruiertes Indianerdorf
3 Tage / 2 Nächte