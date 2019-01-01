`Ostkanada Rundreisen - unvergessliche Ferien in Kanada | Knecht Reisen
Geführte Ostkanada Rundreisen

Kanada Ferien vom Spezialisten – ideal für Abenteurer

Die gigantischen Niagara Falls und so faszinierende Städte wie Montreal, Ottawa und Toronto sind nur einige der Highlights, die Sie auf geführten Ostkanada Gruppenreisen entdecken können. Bequeme Reisebusse bringen Sie auf dieser Ostkanada Rundreise in den Atlantikprovinzen zu den schönsten Nationalparks in der Region und zu so markanten Orten wie den Thousand Islands. Geführte Ostkanada Rundreisen sind eine gute Möglichkeit, eine beeindruckende Tierwelt kennenzulernen, die sonst nur noch auf Kanada Rundreisen oder einer Westkanada Rundreise durch die Rocky Mountains beobachtet werden kann. Dank einer fachkundigen Reiseleitung kommen Sie den vielfältigen Geheimnissen dieser Region auf die Spur und können eine einzigartige Natur hautnah und sehr intensiv erleben.

15 Tage
Kanadische Kontraste
Preis auf Anfrage
ab Toronto bis Vancouver
Highlights: Stadtrundfahrten Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Québec City, Calgary & Vancouver, Tour Banff Nationalpark,...
15 Tage / 14 Nächte
12 Tage
Ostkanada Highlights 12 Tage
Preis auf Anfrage
ab/bis Toronto
Highlights: Stadtrundfahrten Toronto, Montreal, Québec City & Ottawa, Bootsfahrten Thousand Island & Niagara-Fälle,...
12 Tage / 11 Nächte
14 Tage
Québec und der St. Lorenz Seeweg
Preis auf Anfrage
ab/bis Toronto
Highlights: Stadtrundfahrten Toronto, Ottawa, Québec City & Montreal, Bootstour Niagara Fälle, Walbeobachtungstour,...
14 Tage / 13 Nächte
9 Tage
Ostkanada Highlights 9 Tage
Preis auf Anfrage
ab/bis Toronto
Highlights: Stadtrundfahrten Montreal, Québec City & Ottawa, Bootsfahrten Thousand Island & Niagara-Fälle, Besuch...
9 Tage / 8 Nächte
9 Tage
Ostkanada Highlights 9 Tage ab Montréal
Preis auf Anfrage
ab Montréal bis Toronto
Highlights: Stadtrundfahrten Montreal, Québec City & Ottawa, Bootsfahrten Thousand Island & Niagara-Fälle, Besuch...
9 Tage / 8 Nächte
13 Tage
Spirit of the Atlantic
Preis auf Anfrage
ab/bis Halifax
Highlights: Stadtrundfahrten Halifax, Saint John, Charlottetown, Walbeobachtungstour, Besuch Peggy's Cove Leuchtturm,...
13 Tage / 12 Nächte
13 Tage
Auf den Spuren der Wikinger
Preis auf Anfrage
ab Halifax bis St. John's
Highlights: Bootsfahrt Gros Morne Nationalpark, Walbeobachtungstour, Besuch archäologische Vikinger-Stätte,...
13 Tage / 12 Nächte
8 Tage
Kanadische Kontraste Ostkanada
Preis auf Anfrage
ab/bis Toronto
Highlights: Besuch der imposanten Niagara Fällen, Erkundung des charmanten Québec City, pulsierende Hauptstadt...
8 Tage / 7 Nächte
11 Tage
Les beautés de l’Est canadien
Preis auf Anfrage
Highlights:
11 Tage / 10 Nächte
16 Tage
Landwirtschaftliche Leserreise der BauernZeitung nach Ostkanada
ab CHF 4860.– / pro Person
Highlights: Besuch von Schweizer Auswanderern auf ihren Betrieben, Stadtrundfahrten in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal und...
16 Tage / 15 Nächte
3 Tage
Okwari Tierbeobachtung
Preis auf Anfrage
ab/bis La Baie
Highlights: Wildbeobachtungstour: Bären & Elche, Kanutour, Besichtigung rekonstruiertes Indianerdorf
3 Tage / 2 Nächte

